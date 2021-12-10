South Africa is just out with its latest covid data as the world tracks the outbreak there.

The nation conducted 83,515 tests, which is the most in the recent outbreak. Despite that. cases fell to 19,018 from 22,391 the day before when there were 75,251 tests administered. Shown another way, the positivity rate fell to 22.8% from 29.8%.

Now, positivity doesn't drop that fast overnight but note the progression here:

23 Nov: 605

24 Nov: 1018

25 Nov : 1950

26 Nov : 2173

27 Nov : 2629

28 Nov : 2308

29 Nov : 1909

30 Nov: 3143

1 Dec: 6168

2 Dec: 8280

3 Dec: 11553

4 Dec: 11,607

5 Dec: 7929

6 Dec: 4488

7 Dec: 8445

8 Dec: 19,842

9 Dec: 22,391

10 Dec: 19,018

Comparing to a week ago, cases are up 64%, which is much less than the tripling previous. Now, a big part of that is testing and protocols but combined with the reports that covid wards aren't being overwhelmed there or in Botswana and there's a basis for hope.

Even more promising is the report on neighbouring provinces. Limporo to the north sees cases at 890 today compared to 500 a week ago. Mpumalanga is at 953 vs 662 a week ago, North West is at 1183 vs 805 and Free State at 915 vs 296.

All those are troubling rises but not at the insane rates from early in Gauteng. Again, that might reflect testing but we could all use some good news ahead of the weekend.