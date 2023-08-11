S&P 500 futures

Things are starting to turn in the equities space now as the selling since the turn of the month continues to stay the course. The turnaround and late dip in Wall Street yesterday certainly did break a lot of the confidence after the US CPI report and we are seeing the nerves carry over to today now.

Tech stocks are leading the downside with Nasdaq futures now down 0.3% on the day. In turn, that is translating to further losses in Europe. Here's a snapshot of the regional indices: