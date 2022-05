Today's CPI report set off a frenzy of trading in financial markets. The theme was consistent: Worry about more inflation. That hurt stocks, boosted the dollar and raised bond yields.

Yet a few hours later it's all unwound. That's a tough trade to square. Maybe more inflation now means less later? Maybe there's a sense that with the ECB shift today that central bankers are getting more hawkish.

In any case, US 30-year yields are back to where they were before the CPI report.