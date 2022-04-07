The major  indices  have snapped the 2 day losing streak with modest gains today.

The final numbers are showing:

The S&P closed above the 200 day MA at 4491.78 after falling below and closing below the MA yesterday. The failure is good news technically.

For the Nasdaq index, it moved lower and in the process dipped briefly below the 200 hour MA at 13707.60 (the low reached 13689.23), but found support buyers. Holding support kept the buyer in play although the price still remains below it's 100 hour MA at 14165.69. So there is work to do.

Nasdaq
Nasdaq bounces off the 200 hour MA today