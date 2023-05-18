The barbell of the major stock indices is back in play today with the Dow Industrial Average lower. The S&P near unchanged, and the NASDAQ index is marginally higher.

A snapshot of the market 8 minutes into the open and showing:

In the US at that market yields are higher after Feds Logan commented that data does not support not raising rates at the June meeting. Feds Jefferson was a bit more conciliatory saying that the impact from the hikes has still not been fully felt. Nevertheless, yields are higher:

A look around other markets shows:

  • crude oil is back lower after a sharp rise yesterday despite the build of 5 million barrels in the weekly inventory report. Crude oil is down -$0.56 or -0.77% at $72.29
  • Gold is trading down $22.77 or -1.13% at $1959.19. Higher yields and higher dollar are helping its decline
  • Silver is down $0.28 or -1.19% at $23.46
  • bitcoin is trading at $27,270. That's fairly steady from earlier levels

The USD is higher. The flow of funds is out of the AUD.

  • The EURUSD crack below its 100 day moving average and 50% retracement of the move up from the recent March low at 1.0805. Staying below that level keeps the sellers and control. The current price is trading at 1.0783.
  • The USDJPY is also breaking to the upside extending above a swing area between 137.499 and 138.139. The price also moved above the 2023 high prices between 137.91 and 137.76. Stay above those levels keeps the buyers more in control.
Forex: The USD is the strongest of the major currencies