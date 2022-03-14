The major stock indices are mixed in early US trading. THe Dow is higher. The S&P is near unchanged while the NASDAQ is a lower. The Russell 2000 is also trading lower.

Some 13 minutes into the opening, the snapshot of the market currently shows

In the US debt market, yields are higher with the two and 10 year yields reaching highest levels since July 2019:

  • two year 1.824%, +7.2 basis points
  • five year 2.046%, +9.6 basis points
  • 10 year 2.094%, +9.7 basis points
  • 30 year 2.44% +8.0 basis points

A a snapshot of the forex market continues to show the EUR is the strongest of the majors while the AUD is the weakest. The JPY is also weaker as it continues its trend move to the upside.

