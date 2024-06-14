The US stock markets are open and trading, and the major indices are lower led by the Dow industrial average. For the trading week both the S&P and NASDAQ index are higher as they extended to all-time highs this week. The Dow industrial average is not higher today nor for the trading week.
A snapshot of the market currently shows:
- Dow Industrial Average average -205 points or -0.53% at 38444
- S&P index -13.72 points are -0.25% at 5419.88
- NASDAQ index -7.99 points are -0.05% at 17660.
For the trading week, the NASDAQ index is a leading the way with a solid 3% gain currently:
- Dow Industrial Average average -0.98%
- S&P index +1.34%
- NASDAQ index +3.07%
Apple is the star performer this week with a gain of 8.55% as they are worldwide developers conference impressed the market concerning its AI plans within its product mix.
Nvidia shares are also enjoying an 8% gain for the week.
Microsoft shares are up 4.06%. Apple and Microsoft are battling for the largest capitalized stock with both valued near $3.28 trillion.
In the US debt market, the yields are lower with the longer end leading the way lower:
- 2-year yield 4.687%, -0.1 basis points
- 5-year yield 4.224%, -1.1 basis point
- 10 year yield 4.213%, -2.7 basis points
- 30-year yield 4.347%, -5.3 basis points