The US stock markets are open and trading, and the major indices are lower led by the Dow industrial average. For the trading week both the S&P and NASDAQ index are higher as they extended to all-time highs this week. The Dow industrial average is not higher today nor for the trading week.

A snapshot of the market currently shows:

Dow Industrial Average average -205 points or -0.53% at 38444

S&P index -13.72 points are -0.25% at 5419.88

NASDAQ index -7.99 points are -0.05% at 17660.

For the trading week, the NASDAQ index is a leading the way with a solid 3% gain currently:

Dow Industrial Average average -0.98%

S&P index +1.34%

NASDAQ index +3.07%

Apple is the star performer this week with a gain of 8.55% as they are worldwide developers conference impressed the market concerning its AI plans within its product mix.

Nvidia shares are also enjoying an 8% gain for the week.

Microsoft shares are up 4.06%. Apple and Microsoft are battling for the largest capitalized stock with both valued near $3.28 trillion.

In the US debt market, the yields are lower with the longer end leading the way lower: