The turnaround in the bond market on Friday was enough to keep equities underpinned towards the end of last week. In turn, that also alleviated some pressure off major currencies against the dollar and is keeping traders guessing for now. We're going back to the typical routine of markets moving around based on central bank expectations and things are really going to heat up over the next few weeks.

The RBA will be the first among the major central banks to convey their message tomorrow but just be mindful that the week will be rounded off by the US non-farm payrolls and also the FOMC blackout period - which is set to begin on 11 March. There will be three major policy decisions to watch this week: