European indices are slightly higher, with the gains carrying over from the optimism in Wall Street yesterday. US futures are more tentative, with S&P 500 futures seen up just 6 points, or 0.15%, currently. For equities, overall sentiment remains more or less the same as last week with the S&P 500 index itself still caught in between its 100 and 200-day moving averages:

Meanwhile, 10-year Treasury yields are flat today around 3.76% with there being little appetite to go running before the Fed minutes later today.

In the major currencies space, the dollar is still mostly little changed with EUR/USD trading back down to 1.0305-10 at the moment. The pair is gyrating towards large option expiries with the key near-term levels pointed out here still holding as well. USD/JPY is up 0.2% to 141.50 but GBP/USD is up 0.2% to 1.1905, though the changes don't mean too much.

Overall, all of this points to a more tentative mood in markets as we await some economic releases in the US later. If that fails to liven things up, there might not be much else to work with amid the Thanksgiving holiday before the weekend.