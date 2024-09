At 8:45 am ET, we will hear from NY Fed President John Williams and then at 11 am ET, we will hear from Fed Governor Chris Waller. Those are two heavyweights at the Fed and they were no-doubt scheduled to give the market a nudge on the FOMC's thinking ahead of the Sept 18 meeting.

So far, the market is taking it as dovish but it was more of a mixed report. However if those two lean on dovish talking points, then the market will swing towards 50 bps.