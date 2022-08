Prime brokerage desks at Morgan Stanley and Goldman Sachs today both report that reporting that net exposure was drawn down in the past week. The continued sales highlight how professional investors are wary of the Fed and the economy.

Meanwhile, it's straight-up FOMO in meme-land. Last week was HKD and the latest is Bed, Bath and Beyond. It shot to $8.16 from $6.07 on Friday and is up to $11.15 in the premarket.

That has to be a sign of a near-term peak, right?