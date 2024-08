SPX 5 mins

Markets were eerily calm midway through trading today but we're entering the final hour of equity trading now and there is some fresh pressure.

The S&P 500 is down 163 points, or 3% to 5182 after rising as high as 2520 in the midday bounce.

I'm keeping an eye on bitcoin as a barometer on sentiment as well and it's back into the low $53,000s.

So far the moves haven't spread to bonds or FX but there certainly could be fireworks.