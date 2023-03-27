Equities are now pulling higher on the day with S&P 500 futures up 29 points, or 0.7%, at the highs with bond yields also pressing towards the upside ahead of North America trading. 2-year Treasury yields are now up 18 bps to 3.95% as the mood music continues to improve. There was a bit of a hiccup right at the start of European trading but that has been quickly brushed aside.

The dollar is trading more mixed with it being slightly lower against the euro and pound but nothing too notable. The only movers on the day have really been the yen and franc.

The former is falling on the back of higher yields with USD/JPY moving up from 130.50 earlier to 131.50 now while the latter is benefiting from a further cooling in the banking turmoil and arguably the continued hawkish setup by the SNB.

As for meaningful headlines with regards to risk sentiment, the only one that we really got was earlier in the day here: