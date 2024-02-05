The NASDAQ index is clawing back its declines. The index low of 15471.68 took the index down -157.27 points at session lows. It is currently down -26 points or -0.16% at 15604.76. The high price has reached 15633.86.

The S&P is also taking back some of the declines. It is really down around 11 points or by 0.22% at 4947.78. At session lows, the index was down -40.53 points.

Both the S&P and Dow closed at record levels on Friday. The Dow Industrial Average is still down -262.02 points or -0.68% at 38392.29.