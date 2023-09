The Nasdaq has stormed back and is now trading up 0.5% after earlier touching the lowest since June. It's an unexpected turnaround given that Treasury yields have barely budged from the highs.

We're dealing in some turbulent waters at the moment as quarter-end flows dominate. You would think that would lead to stock selling and bond buying on rebalancing but that might be overwhelmed by window dressing.

Nasdaq Comp daily

In terms of names, Google is one of the stronger ones up 1.5%.