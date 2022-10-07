The guys at NatGasWeather.com have once again allowed me to share with you their daily report

Full Report Here

7-Day Weather Summary (Oct 7-13): An early season cool shot will sweep across the Great Lakes, Ohio Valley, and Northeast Fri-Sun w/showers and chilly lows of upper 20s to 40s. The rest of the US will be comfortable w/highs of 60s to 80s besides hotter 90s California and Southwest deserts.

Much of the US will again be comfortable next week as highs of 60s to 80s rules besides cooler 50s N. Rockies & N. Plains.

Overall, moderate national demand Fri-Sun, then light.