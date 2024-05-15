This bombshell from China yesterday:

More:

Note that the news out of China was a 'plan'. It hasn't been confirmed.

Via Nomura:

  • It's been our view that Beijing will eventually have to address concerns about homes being delivered
  • Beijing should reach into its own pockets, even with printed money from the People's Bank of China, to support the completion of new homes that were pre-sold by developers
  • expects that eventually Beijing will set up a special agency and set aside a special fund for such a rescue

Comments via CBA on what we have so far:

  • reports have not been confirmed so it is unclear if the purchases will go ahead

AUD/USD and NZD/USD received a boost from the stronger CNH

And, coming up on Friday, China activity data:

  • We expect the Chinese activity data to show a continued recovery led by industrial production and public investment, supporting CNH
