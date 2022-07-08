Newsquawk's Euro Market Open: Wall St. strength continued into APAC trade, US futures currently lower
(incl podcast)
4 Things You Need to Know
- APAC stocks were higher across the board as the region took impetus from Wall St's fourth consecutive win streak.
- Former Japanese PM Abe collapsed and was taken to hospital after he was shot in the chest during a speech.
- European equity futures are indicative of a flat open with Eurostoxx 50 unchanged after the cash market closed up by 2.0% yesterday.
- DXY traded on either side of 107, EUR/USD stalled just shy of 1.02 and JPY gained post-Abe shooting.
- Looking ahead, highlights include US & Canadian Labour Market Reports, Speeches from ECB's Lagarde & Fed's Williams.