Newsquawk's Euro Market Open: Wall St. strength continued into APAC trade, US futures currently lower

4 Things You Need to Know

APAC stocks were higher across the board as the region took impetus from Wall St's fourth consecutive win streak.

Former Japanese PM Abe collapsed and was taken to hospital after he was shot in the chest during a speech.

European equity futures are indicative of a flat open with Eurostoxx 50 unchanged after the cash market closed up by 2.0% yesterday.

DXY traded on either side of 107, EUR/USD stalled just shy of 1.02 and JPY gained post-Abe shooting.

Looking ahead, highlights include US & Canadian Labour Market Reports, Speeches from ECB's Lagarde & Fed's Williams.