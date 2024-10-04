The @Newsquawk Europe Market Open: APAC stocks Mixed Ahead of US NFP, US Dock Workers End Strike
- APAC stocks traded mixed amid light pertinent catalysts for the region ahead of the latest US NFP report.
- US dock workers have agreed a deal to end their current strike action.
- European equity futures are indicative of a marginally positive cash open with the Euro Stoxx 50 future +0.1% after the cash market closed lower by 0.9% on Thursday.
- DXY sits just below the 102 mark, JPY outperforms major peers, EUR/USD remains on a 1.10 handle.
- Israel’s ground operation in Lebanon is expected to last no more than a few weeks, according to ABC citing security officials.
- Looking ahead, highlights include EZ/UK Construction PMIs, US NFP, Canadian Ivey PMI, BoE’s Pill, Fed’s Williams, ECB’s de Guindos & Elderson.