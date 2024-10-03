The Newsquawk Europe Market Open: APAC stocks traded mixed, BoE Bailey’s comments move cable lower
- APAC stocks traded mixed amid the backdrop of several holiday closures and ongoing geopolitical tensions, while Hong Kong participants booked profits.
- Fed's Barkin (2024 voter) said he sees two 25bps cuts this year as "a reasonable path" if the economy evolves as expected.
- BoE Governor Bailey said the bank could be a "bit more aggressive" in cutting rates provided the news that inflation continues to be good, in an interview with The Guardian.
- Israeli security cabinet decided to implement a harsh response to the Iranian attack and the response to Iran will be cruel but it will not lead to a regional war.
- European equity futures are indicative of a negative cash open with the Euro Stoxx 50 future -0.5% after the cash market closed higher by 0.2% on Wednesday.
- Looking ahead, highlights include EZ/UK/US Services/Composite PMIs (Final), Swiss CPI, EZ Producer Prices, US Challenger Layoffs, IJC, Durable Goods (R), Factory Orders, ISM Services PMI, BoE Decision Maker Panel (Sept), Speakers include Fed’s Bostic & Schmid, Supply from Spain, France & US, Earnings from Constellation Brands & Tesco.