- APAC stocks traded mixed with some cautiousness seen amid heightened tensions in the Middle East after Iran conducted a missile attack on Israel.
- Israeli officials cited by Axios said Israel will launch a strong response within days, which could target oil production facilities inside Iran.
- European equity futures are indicative of a positive cash open with the Euro Stoxx 50 future +0.4% after the cash market closed lower by 0.9% on Tuesday.
- DXY is steady above the 101 mark, EUR/USD remains sub-1.11, USD/JPY briefly rose above 144.
- Looking ahead, highlights include EZ Unemployment Rate, ADP National Employment, NBP Policy Announcement, OPEC+ JMMC Meeting, ECB’s de Guindos, Lane, Elderson, Schnabel, Fed’s Hammack, Musalem, Bowman & Barkin. Supply from UK & Germany