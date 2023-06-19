The @Newsquawk Europe Market Open: Europe Market Open: US-China talks in focus with US markets closed & ECB speak due

Full note

4 Things You Need to Know

APAC stocks were mostly negative following last Friday's losses on Wall St, while risk appetite was also contained as markets digested US-China talks.

The meeting between US Secretary of State Blinken and Chinese Foreign Minister Qin was said to be candid, substantive and constructive although it lacked any breakthroughs.

European equity futures are indicative of a lower open with the Euro Stoxx 50 -0.7% after the cash market closed up 0.7% on Friday.

DXY is contained,

EUR/USD and Cable sit on 1.09 and 1.28 handles respectively, JPY leads the

majors, antipodeans lag