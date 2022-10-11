Euro Market Open: Asian stocks were mostly lower as several markets reacted to recent bearish themes including US curbs against China on return from the long weekend

Full Note

Summary:

APAC stocks traded with a negative bias as several markets returned from the long weekend and reacted to the recent bearish themes.

European equity futures are indicative of a lower open with the Euro Stoxx 50 future -0.6% after the cash market closed with losses of 0.6% yesterday.

DXY extended above 113, AUD lags G10 FX again, USD/JPY failed to make a YTD peak, EUR/USD retreated below 0.97.

Fed Vice-Chair Brainard that easing prematurely is a risk but at some point, risks could become more two-sided.

Looking ahead, highlights include UK Jobs, US IBD/TIPP, Speeches from ECB's Lane, Fed's Harker & Mester, BoE's Bailey & Cunliffe, SNB's Jordan, RBA's Ellis, Astana Summit, Auctions from the UK, Germany and the US.