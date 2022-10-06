Euro Market Open: Mixed trade as the Wall St. rally stalled, crude retains OPEC+ gains

APAC stocks traded mixed following a lacklustre lead from the US where the major indices paused their two-day rally.

European equity futures are indicative of a higher open with the Euro Stoxx 50 future +1.3% after the cash market closed with losses of 1.1% yesterday.

DXY lingers just below 111.00, EUR/USD has reclaimed 0.99 status, Cable is back on a 1.13 handle, Antipodeans lead the majors.

Crude was uneventful overnight but held on to the gains from the OPEC+ 2mln BPD output reduction.

Looking ahead, highlights include EZ/UK Construction PMI, EZ Retail Sales, ECB Minutes, Speeches from Fed's Waller, Evans, Cook & Mester, Supply from France & Spain.