The always awesome Newsquawk US Market Open
- European equities/US futures in the red with sentiment sour ahead of a busy day of Fed speak
- Fixed benchmarks are back in bull-flattening mode, lifting from yesterday’s lows pre-supply
- DXY firmly above 105.50, whilst Antipodeans sink on weaker sentiment and post-RBA hike
- As expected, the RBA announced a 25bps hike, ensuing initial upside in the AUD before slipping on weaker forward guidance
- Crude benchmarks pare back yesterday’s gains, with base metals also in the red owing to the firmer Dollar and general market sentiment
- Looking ahead, highlights include US International Trade, IBD/TIPP, Manheim Index, NY Fed Q3 Household Debt & Credit Report, Speeches from Fed’s Goolsbee, Schmid, Williams, Logan, Barr, Waller, UK King's Speech and Earnings from CNH Industrial, Uber, eBay & Occidental Petroleum Corp