The always awesome Newsquawk US Market Open: NQ outperforms given NVIDIA strength, Gilts lag post-Mann

Full Note

Key Points

European bourses are firmer on the session with a hefty earnings docket dictating action after an uninspiring APAC handover.

Stateside, futures are broadly-speaking in-fitting with Europe though the NQ +0.7% outperforms given tailwinds from NVIDIA's after-market update.

The DXY continues to grind higher at the top-end of 104.30-65 parameters to the mixed fortune of peers; Antipodeans outperform and GBP lags despite Mann.

Gilts are the incremental laggards post-Mann and down to a new 101.26 session low with the Sonia strip similarly dented, EGBs & USTs in-fitting though incrementally more contained.

BoE's Mann says she does not think UK monetary policy is in a restrictive stance particularly.

WTI and Brent April futures are consolidating following another hefty session of losses, Henry Hub firmer, spot gold contained but erring lower.

Looking ahead, highlights include US GDP/PCE Q4 (2nd Estimate), IJC Japanese CPI, Speeches from Fed's Bostic & Daly, BoE's Cunliffe, Supply from US, Earning from Moderna.