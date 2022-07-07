US Market Open: Constructive risk sentiment though action is choppy, GBP bid as Johnson to resign

European bourses are firmer across the board, Euro Stoxx 50 +1.5%, in a continuation of the constructive APAC handover though action remains choppy.

Bourses, and US futures, were bolstered amid reports that China is considering USD 220bln of stimulus with unprecedented bond sales, via BBG.

DXY takes a reprieve and resided sub-107.00 with antipodeans leading on sentiment and GBP bid amid the looming resignation of PM Johnson

Reports on this dented Gilts, though the complex more broadly was briefly hit on the China stimulus headline

Senior US State Department Official says no announcement on China tariffs is expected from Secretary of State Blinken at his meeting with China's Foreign Minister Wang Yi