US Market Open: Constructive risk sentiment though action is choppy, GBP bid as Johnson to resign
Good morning USA traders, hope your day is off to a great start! Here are the top 5 things you need to know for today's market.
Click below to read the full report and listen to the guys doing the podcast.
5 Things You Need to Know
- European bourses are firmer across the board, Euro Stoxx 50 +1.5%, in a continuation of the constructive APAC handover though action remains choppy.
- Bourses, and US futures, were bolstered amid reports that China is considering USD 220bln of stimulus with unprecedented bond sales, via BBG.
- DXY takes a reprieve and resided sub-107.00 with antipodeans leading on sentiment and GBP bid amid the looming resignation of PM Johnson
- Reports on this dented Gilts, though the complex more broadly was briefly hit on the China stimulus headline
- Senior US State Department Official says no announcement on China tariffs is expected from Secretary of State Blinken at his meeting with China's Foreign Minister Wang Yi