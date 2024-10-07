The Newsquawk Europe Market Open: APAC stocks began on the front foot following last Friday's gains on Wall Street; eyes remain on geopolitics
- APAC stocks began the week on the front foot following last Friday's gains on Wall St owing to the blockbuster jobs report.
- European equity futures are indicative of a positive cash open with Euro Stoxx 50 futures +0.3% after the cash market closed higher by 0.7% on Friday.
- DXY has held onto most of Friday's post-NFP gains, EUR/USD is on a 1.09 handle, USD/JPY briefly traded above the 149 mark overnight.
- Israel continued its wave of airstrikes on Lebanon on Sunday in what was the heaviest 24 hours of bombing since it stepped up its campaign against Hezbollah, FT
- Looking ahead, highlights include German Industrial Orders, EZ Sentix Index & Retail Sales, US Employment Trends & Consumer Credit, Speakers including ECB’s Cipollone, Lane & Escriva, Fed’s Kashkari, Bostic & Musalem.