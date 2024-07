The NY Judge has postponed the sentencing of Donald Trump after his felony conviction on paying hush money until September 18. The ruling comes after the Supreme Court ruled that former Pres. Trump does retain immunity from his time as President. The question is, does that ruling apply to this specific case?

The Pres. was scheduled to be sentenced next week. For now, that is delayed with Trump lawyers likely petition to have the ruling thrown out in its entirety.