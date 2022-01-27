WTI crude oil has extended its daily gain to $1 and a new high of $88.43.

The buying in crude is utterly relentless. This rally has me tied in knots because I'm a huge bull on the second half of the year and the post-omicron period but I have a hard time seeing the demand right now due to omicon. Yesterday, an OPEC+ source cited by Energy Intel said they believe the buying is geopolitical due to Russia-Ukraine and that's tough to argue against.

There is a huge gap opening up between CAD and oil. If we get to $100 and it looks sustainable, I can easily see USD/CAD at 1.15 and I think yesterday's BOC was a bit of a headfake. They're going to hike and they might be hiking every meeting.