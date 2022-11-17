ING Research discusses GBP outlook and maintains a cautious bias into year-end.

"The only thing going for sterling is buy-side positioning. Being short the pound had been one of the most popular buy-side trades going into October. We have seen what positioning has done to crowded long dollar trades over the last week. It is hard to see what sterling positives the market could take from today's budget - but there is an outside risk that investors have some residual sterling shorts to cover. The outside risk near term is a very painful sterling short-squeeze taking GBP/USD to 1.23. However, that squeeze should not last long," ING notes.

"Overall, we expect GBP/USD to be unable to hold any gains above 1.20 and would prefer sub 1.15 levels before year-end. Equally, EUR/GBP should find support near 0.86/87," ING adds.

GBPUSD daily