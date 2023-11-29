OPEC+ is considering a new oil production cut of as much as 1 million barrels a day, according to a report in the WSJ published earlier. Oil has been volatile today, falling earlier in New York trade and then storming back. A similar pattern played out yesterday.

"A deal for further cuts isn’t assured, and the prospect is facing significant resistance within the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries. A rollover of most existing output curbs is the most likely scenario, the delegates said, but talks are continuing."

I would still say there's only about a 20% chance of a cut priced into the market but that's heavy on guesswork.

WTI crude was last up $1.17 to $77.57.