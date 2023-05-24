Major US stock indices Indices Stock market indices represents an index that measures a particular stock market or a segment of the stock market. These instruments are important investors as they help compare current price levels with past prices to calculate market performance.The main two parameters for indices are that they are both investable and transparent. For example, investors can invest in a stock market index by buying an index fund, which is structured as either a mutual fund or an exchange-traded fund, and track Stock market indices represents an index that measures a particular stock market or a segment of the stock market. These instruments are important investors as they help compare current price levels with past prices to calculate market performance.The main two parameters for indices are that they are both investable and transparent. For example, investors can invest in a stock market index by buying an index fund, which is structured as either a mutual fund or an exchange-traded fund, and track Read this Term open lower. The Dow is down for the 4th consecutive day. The S&P and NASDAQ are working on back-to-back declines. After the close Nvidia will report earnings Earnings A company’s earnings represent its profits or net benefits as a result of its operation.Earnings are the net benefits of a corporation's operation. Earnings can be calculated as EBIT, i.e. earnings before interest and taxes, and EBITDA, i.e. earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization.Earnings are valuable tools for investors of company shares as they can often highlight a company’s financial standing and performance. Better performances can result in strengthened share price A company’s earnings represent its profits or net benefits as a result of its operation.Earnings are the net benefits of a corporation's operation. Earnings can be calculated as EBIT, i.e. earnings before interest and taxes, and EBITDA, i.e. earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization.Earnings are valuable tools for investors of company shares as they can often highlight a company’s financial standing and performance. Better performances can result in strengthened share price Read this Term. It has been a high flyer in 2023 and one of the euphoric AI stocks.

Dow industrial average is down -105.55 points or -0.32% at 32949.97

S&P index down -21.51 points or -0.52% at 4124.06

NASDAQ index down -75.54 points or -0.60% at 12484.70

Nvidia shares are trading down $6 or -1.96% at $301

Alphabet shares are trading down -1.17%.

Microsoft shares are trading down -0.15%

Apple shares are up 0.19%.

Meta-shares are up 0.30%

Amazon is up 1%

The KRE regional bank ETF is down $0.24 or -0.59% $40.63

In the US debt market, yields are mixed/little changed:

2 year yield 4.291% +0.8 basis points

5 year yield 3.746% unchanged

10 year yield 3.688%, -1 basis points

30 year yield 3.938% -1.4 basis points

At 1 PM, the U.S. Treasury will auction off 5 year notes.

A look around other markets shows: