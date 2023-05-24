Major US stock indices open lower. The Dow is down for the 4th consecutive day. The S&P and NASDAQ are working on back-to-back declines. After the close Nvidia will report earnings . It has been a high flyer in 2023 and one of the euphoric AI stocks.

  • Dow industrial average is down -105.55 points or -0.32% at 32949.97
  • S&P index down -21.51 points or -0.52% at 4124.06
  • NASDAQ index down -75.54 points or -0.60% at 12484.70

Nvidia shares are trading down $6 or -1.96% at $301

  • Alphabet shares are trading down -1.17%.
  • Microsoft shares are trading down -0.15%
  • Apple shares are up 0.19%.
  • Meta-shares are up 0.30%
  • Amazon is up 1%

The KRE regional bank ETF is down $0.24 or -0.59% $40.63

In the US debt market, yields are mixed/little changed:

  • 2 year yield 4.291% +0.8 basis points
  • 5 year yield 3.746% unchanged
  • 10 year yield 3.688%, -1 basis points
  • 30 year yield 3.938% -1.4 basis points

At 1 PM, the U.S. Treasury will auction off 5 year notes.

A look around other markets shows:

  • Crude oil up $1.43 or 1.99% at $74.35
  • Gold is unchanged at $1975
  • Silver is down $0.12 at $23.32
  • Bitcoin is down on a day at $26,675. It was trading at around $27,230 at 5 PM yesterday