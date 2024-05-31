The US core PCE data came in a touch lighter at 0.2% versus 0.3% (rounded). In reality, it was nearly right in the middle of 0.2% and 0.3% add 0.249%, tilting the rounded number to the downside (i.e. 0.2%). Nevertheless, it is an okay number that has us major indices tilting to the upside in early trading.

A snapshot of the market after five minutes of training currently shows:

Dow Industrial Average average +147.60 points or 0.39% at 38259.09

S&P index +9.51 points or 0.18% at 5244.98

NASDAQ index +2.81 points or 0.02% at 16739.89.

The small-cap Russell 2000 is also higher. It currently trades up 7.72 points or 0.38% at 2064.32.

For the trading week, major indices are on track for a lower close after five weeks of gains:

Dow industrial average -2.12%

S&P index -1.09%

NASDAQ index -0.99%

It is month-end as well and major indices are higher:

Dow industrial average +1.14%

S&P index +4.28%

NASDAQ index up 7.05% for its largest gain since November 2023

Looking at US yields,, they are lower and trading at lows for the day:

2-year yield 4.903%, -2.5 basis points. The 2-year yield is down -13.9 basis points this month

5-year yield 4.528%, -4.3 basis points. The yield is down -19.4 basis points this month.

10 year yield 4.504%, -4.9 basis points. The yield is down -18.3 basis points this month

30-year yield 4.638% -4.7 basis points. The yield is down -15.1 basis points this month

Looking at other markets: