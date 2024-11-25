Radio France Internationale reports on the tension in French politics at the moment:

Political tensions peak over the French budget, with PM Barnier considering Article 49.3 to bypass parliamentary approval.

Opposition, including Le Pen's far-right RN and the left-wing bloc, threatens a no-confidence vote against the government.

Le Pen criticizes Barnier’s inflexibility and dismisses fears of chaos if the budget is rejected.

Macron faces limited options due to constitutional rules preventing elections until summer 2025.

Government warns of a "Greek-style crisis" if the government collapses, while Le Pen eyes the 2027 presidential race.

Le Pen and other RN members face trial over alleged fake EU jobs, potentially impacting her political future.

You can see which way the wind is blowing in global politics and the institutions in Europe appear to be headed for a nasty breakup. On the weekend, there was a shock result in the Romanian election.