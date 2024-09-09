A few equity indexes are starting to look like this chart, from 2007.

Back then the problems in US housing were starting to mount and in July/August we got a sharp selloff in stocks, including 7% in the S&P 500. Then, it recovered to touch a marginal new record high that autumn, and ultimately the worst bear market in decades, culminating in a decline of more than 50%.

SPX weekly from 2007

I remember that new high vividly and thinking that the market was signaling that Fed cuts would be enough. I certainly wasn't convinced then and the bearish engulfing candle on that weekly chart was a strong signal to head to the sidelines.

How does the weekly chart look now? We got a slightly larger 9.2% decline in July-August and rebounded more quickly. Of course, we didn't get a new high in the S&P 500, though many global equity indexes did, including the DAX and Toronto TSX Comp. The latter looks particularly like the 2007 chart but the S&P 500 is also flashing a real reversal pattern and the failure to break the July high is a double top.

SPX weekly

Unlike in 2007, I can't make a compelling case for why stocks should tumble and I certainly don't see a financial crisis on the horizon. That said, I can think of a few reasons for a tumble from here:

Sept seasonals are poor, it's the worst month

The Fed isn't likely to cut quickly enough and is already behind the curve

The AI trade looks like it wants to take a break

Valuations are much higher than they were in 2007

The election is in 59 days

Fund managers are sitting on health YTD gains (or at least they should be)

Bonds are still offering a decent alternative

With futures posting a nice bounce today, note that the next weekly candle on the 2007 chart was good before it all fell apart.