Decision Desk HQ is reporting odds of Democrats winning the House at 57.4% but that is the narrowest it has been in the last three hours. And in terms of number of seats, they are projecting Democrats to barely pip it with 219 seats. As a reminder, 218 seats is needed for control of the House.

As per the NYT projection, the latest tally shows Republicans holding 181 seats and Democrats holding 147 seats. And according to their metrics, there are still 54 'competitive' seats up for grabs at this stage. And Republicans will only need to win 20 of those seats to almost certainly take control of the House. That said, there are still a lot of Democratic leaning seats in there as well. Here's the list of those 'competitive' seats: