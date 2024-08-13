It is pretty much the case of markets just letting out a sigh of relief. That after all the overblown panic in calling for emergency rate cuts on Monday last week. It's a meme market these days. When things are going their way, it's all bullish and life is good. But when a retracement or correction comes, suddenly the view changes dramatically to a crash landing from a soft landing. There's no in between.

Mind you, both the S&P 500 and Nasdaq are both up roughly 12% this year. So, what exactly is that bad again?

In any case, market players are continuing to take in the calm for now. The rebound in Japanese yen pairs is also a helpful factor, with USD/JPY up another 0.4% to 147.85 currently. That's helping to soothe carry trades in general, after being beaten up badly after the US jobs report.

Meanwhile, S&P 500 futures are up another 0.4% today with Nasdaq futures up 0.6% currently.

Broader market sentiment is holding up but will be due a litmus test later in US trading. We will be getting US PPI data and while this isn't quite as crucial as the CPI report tomorrow, it offers a bit of a teaser. At least in terms of how markets might react.

For now, the wait continues. And that's making for a bit of a snoozer so far in European morning trade.