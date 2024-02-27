Once again, major currencies are looking fairly subdued as we look towards European trading today. The dollar is marginally lower, with USD/JPY down 0.2% to 150.43 after the Japanese inflation data earlier here. That being said, the movements since yesterday have been rather uninspiring to say the least.

EUR/USD is still one to watch though, after pushing past its 200-day moving average as highlighted here. That might open up some breathing room for the pair although offers near 1.0900 should keep things in check for now.

In other markets, stocks look to be taking a breather after the gains last week. Meanwhile, the bond market continues to be rather tentative with the situation summary seen here.

It looks like the remainder of this week will center around potential month-end flows and volatility before we turn the focus to central banks and more key US data in March.