South Korean Opposition Leader Lee Jae-myung was meeting with reporters in the port city of Busan.

He was attacked and fell to the ground.

The attack was focused on his neck.

Lee was bleeding as he fell.

The assailant has been apprehended and arrested.

Update - Lee has been taken to hospital. He was conscious when taken to the ambulance.

Pic via South Korean media, Yonhap.

Let's hope he is OK