The broader S&P and Nasdaq indices extended their winning streaks. The S&P is not up 8 straight days and the Nasdaq is up 9 straight days.

The Dow ended its 7-day win streak with a modest decline today.

The final numbers are showing:

Dow industrial average fell -39.82 points or -0.12% at 34112.81

S&P index rose 4.44 points or 0.10% at 4382.81

NASDAQ index rose 10.55 points or 0.08% at 13650.40

The NASDAQ index has now closed above its 100-day moving average for 2 consecutive days. That moving average comes in at 13616.58.

The S&P index inched closer to its 100-day moving average at 4402.46. The high price today reached 4391.20 (within 11.2 points from its 100-day moving average). The SP index has not been above its 100 day moving average since September 20.

After the close earnings include:

Walt Disney Co (DIS) Q4 2023:

Adjusted EPS: $0.82 (Beat expectations of $0.70)

Revenue: $21.24 billion (Slightly missed expectations of $21.35 billion)

Instacart (CART) Q3:

Share loss: $20.86 (Beat expected loss of $12.97)

Revenue: $764 million (Beat expectations of $736.9 million)

Gross Transaction Value (GTV) increased by 6% year-over-year (Y/Y)

Arm Holdings (ARM) Q2 2024:

Adjusted EPS: $0.36 (Beat expectations of $0.26)

Revenue: $806 million (Beat expectations of $744.3 million)

Q2 chips reported shipped: 7.1 billion (Decreased by 6% year-over-year)

Lyft Inc (LYFT) Q3 2023:

EPS: $0.24 (Beat expectations of $0.13)

Revenue: $1.158 billion (Slightly missed expectations of $1.14 billion)

Take-Two Interactive Software Inc (TTWO) Q3 2023: