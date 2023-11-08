The broader S&P and Nasdaq indices extended their winning streaks. The S&P is not up 8 straight days and the Nasdaq is up 9 straight days.
The Dow ended its 7-day win streak with a modest decline today.
The final numbers are showing:
- Dow industrial average fell -39.82 points or -0.12% at 34112.81
- S&P index rose 4.44 points or 0.10% at 4382.81
- NASDAQ index rose 10.55 points or 0.08% at 13650.40
The NASDAQ index has now closed above its 100-day moving average for 2 consecutive days. That moving average comes in at 13616.58.
The S&P index inched closer to its 100-day moving average at 4402.46. The high price today reached 4391.20 (within 11.2 points from its 100-day moving average). The SP index has not been above its 100 day moving average since September 20.
After the close earnings include:
Walt Disney Co (DIS) Q4 2023:
- Adjusted EPS: $0.82 (Beat expectations of $0.70)
- Revenue: $21.24 billion (Slightly missed expectations of $21.35 billion)
Instacart (CART) Q3:
- Share loss: $20.86 (Beat expected loss of $12.97)
- Revenue: $764 million (Beat expectations of $736.9 million)
- Gross Transaction Value (GTV) increased by 6% year-over-year (Y/Y)
Arm Holdings (ARM) Q2 2024:
- Adjusted EPS: $0.36 (Beat expectations of $0.26)
- Revenue: $806 million (Beat expectations of $744.3 million)
- Q2 chips reported shipped: 7.1 billion (Decreased by 6% year-over-year)
Lyft Inc (LYFT) Q3 2023:
- EPS: $0.24 (Beat expectations of $0.13)
- Revenue: $1.158 billion (Slightly missed expectations of $1.14 billion)
Take-Two Interactive Software Inc (TTWO) Q3 2023:
- EPS: (Expectations not provided)
- Revenue: $1.3 billion (Missed expectations of $1.43 billion)