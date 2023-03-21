Reports this week say Trump will be arrested today and many images like this one are already circulating.

Since the release of Midjourney 5 last week, it's become incredibly easy to make photorealistic fakes. I've been blown away by the power of it and even moreso when I learned that it was made by just 9 people.

Even further, I was blown away during the release of Midjourney 5 when the workers themselves appeared to be shocked at how good it was and how quickly it improved during the week of testing and community image ranking before the release.

The future is unfolding quickly and we're just scratching the surface of the power and disruption of AI. Right now, Nvidia's CEO is delivering a keynote on the future of AI. He says generative AI has created a sense of urgency at companies.

As for the image above, there are some telltale signs that it's AI. The text in the background is nonsense and Trump's waistline is unrealistically thin.

But how about this image of Putin and Xi's meeting. A skeptical eye would know that it's fake because the context is ridiculous but many accounts are out there promoting it as real, and some people believe it.

Be careful out there.