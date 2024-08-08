Yesterday, it looked like we were poised for a continuation in the risk recovery. That is until a much poorer 10-year Treasuries auction landed here. Demand was soft and that was enough to trigger some reaction in broader markets. US equities turned lower and ended the day at the lows. If anything, it just highlights how fragile overall sentiment is at the moment.

S&P 500 futures are near flat levels currently with Nasdaq futures up just 0.1%. But it was definitely much less prettier earlier at the start of Asia trading. Meanwhile, 10-year Treasury yields are down some 5 bps to 3.913% at the moment. And USD/JPY is also feeling jittery as it eases lower from the overnight highs around 147.30 to 146.30 currently.

The key risk event to watch in the day ahead is going to be the US weekly initial jobless claims. After that, there is also the 30-year bonds auction to be mindful of here.

The storm clouds are definitely brewing again and those might yet be enough to stir up more anxiety in markets in the second half of the week.