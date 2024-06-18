The string continues for the Nasdaq. The index has closed higher for 7 consecutive days with each day closing at record levels. Today's close was by the a whisker, but it was still a positive day.

The first high close was at 17192.53 back on June 10th. Today the index closed at 17862.23. That is a gain of 3.86%.

The S&P also closed higher and for the 2nd consecutive day, closed at a record level.

The final numbers are showing:

Dow Industrial Average rose 56.76 points to +0.15% at 38834.87

S&P rose 13.78 points or 0.25% at 5487.02

Nasdaq rose 5.21 points or 0.03% at 17862.23

The small cap Russell 2000 rose 3.22 points or 0.16% at 2025.22.

Nvidia closed up $4.60 or 2.51% at $135.58 which was good enough to surpass both Apple and Microsoft as the highest capitalized stock. A look at the league table shows the market capitalization coming in at:

Nvidia $3.34T

Microsoft $3.32T

Apple $3.29T.

Both Microsoft (-0.45%) and Apple (-1.10%) fell in trading today.