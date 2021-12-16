The meeting today will commence at 1300 GMT, Reuters cite three diplomatic sources as saying the talks will adjourn until after Christmas.

The talks are aimed at resuscitating the deal with Iran limiting its development of nukes. The US pulled out of the deal in 2018 but the new Biden administration is maneuvering to reinstate the deal or a form of it.

Oil markets are eyeing the progress (or lack of) the talks as a new deal with Iran should ease the entry of the country back to greater oil exporting. Eventually.