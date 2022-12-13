The underlying mood in markets is pretty much reflected by the calm before the storm. All eyes are on the US CPI data later today to really get the week started and until then, we might be in for a more sluggish and tense period in terms of trading sentiment.

There will be some notable releases in Europe but I won't expect any to really make a big splash considering that the focus in broader markets this week is leaning more towards inflation and central bank drama in the next few days.

0700 GMT - Germany November final CPI figures

0700 GMT - UK November payrolls change

0700 GMT - UK October ILO unemployment rate, average weekly earnings

1000 GMT - Germany December ZEW survey current conditions, expectations

1100 GMT - US November NFIB small business optimism index

That's all for the session ahead. I wish you all the best of days to come and good luck with your trading! Stay safe out there.

