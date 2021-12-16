>
The UK and Australia have signed a trade deal
This is the first trade agreement the UK has negotiated from scratch since Brexit.
Eamonn Sheridan
Thursday, 16/12/2021 | 22:42 GMT-0
16/12/2021 | 22:42 GMT-0
In brief:
- deal allows U.K. firms to bid for an extra £10 billion worth of Australian public sector contracts each year
- UK services suppliers like architects and lawyers will be able to work in Australia without being subject to its changing skilled visas list
- removes tariffs on almost all goods — although there are initial protections for sensitive items like beef, lamb and other agricultural products
Politico has more here.
