The 2nd round votes for the conservative party leadership shows:

Rishi Sunak 101 votes

Penny Mordaunt, 83 votes

Liz Truss, 64 votes

Kemi Badenoch 49 votes

Tom Tugendhat 32 votes

All will advance to the next round of voting.

Suella Braverman received 27 votes and was eliminated from the race.