The UK isn't waiting, its unveiled new sanctions against Russia’s minerals sector, targeting imports of aluminum, diamonds, copper, and nickel.
The UK is also sanctioning a further 86 individuals and companies from Putin's war machine.
UK prime minister Sunak:
- "Sanctions imposed on Russia by the UK and G7 partners are having a clear and progressive impact in downgrading Putin's war effort,"
- "The G7 remains unified in the face of the threat from Russia and steadfast in support for Ukraine."