Both of these data points are expected come in lower than in July. If the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) is not already locked into an 'on hold' decision at its meeting next week it will be after the data.

For the headline Retail sales number the range of estimates in the survey is -0.3% to +0.5%

For the PPI excl Food and Energy y/y the range is 2.1% to 2.3%